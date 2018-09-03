Helpdesk set up at Kurnool Market Yard for onion ryots

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In the wake of suicide by an onion farmer due to lack of remunerative price for his produce, a helpdesk with toll free number 18004252500 has been set up at Kurnool Agriculture Market Yard to solve ryot issues. The helpdesk will strive to create confidence among farmers to overcome the crisis and prevent them from resorting to distress sale.

District Collector S Satyanarayana on Sunday appealed to onion farmers not to resort to any extreme step as measures would be taken to ensure minimum support price for their produce. As the onion crop acreage in the district is more than 25,000 hectares, as many as 700 tonnes of produce is arriving at the agriculture market yard a day. The market price of onions ranges from `600 to `1,500 per quintal.

Onions are graded into high, low and average quality. Traders offer more for high quality onions, while low and average quality produce is quoted less price. The Collector promised to solve the problems of farmers if they approach him directly.