Home States Andhra Pradesh

Helpdesk set up at Kurnool Market Yard for onion ryots

The District Collector promised to solve the problems of farmers if they approach him directly.

Published: 03rd September 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

A couple of days ago Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Surya Narayan Patro had expected a fall in price owing to arrival of at least 25 truckloads of onions from both AP and Maharashtra.

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In the wake of suicide by an onion farmer due to lack of remunerative price for his produce, a helpdesk with toll free number 18004252500 has been set up at Kurnool Agriculture Market Yard to solve ryot issues. The helpdesk will strive to create confidence among farmers to overcome the crisis and prevent them from resorting to distress sale.     

ALSO READ | CPI chief urges government to take market intervention steps for onion farmers

District Collector S Satyanarayana on Sunday appealed to onion farmers not to resort to any extreme step as measures would be taken to ensure minimum support price for their produce. As the onion crop acreage in the district is more than 25,000 hectares, as many as 700 tonnes of produce is arriving at the agriculture market yard a day. The market price of onions ranges from `600 to `1,500 per quintal.

Onions are graded into high, low and average quality. Traders offer more for high quality onions, while low and average quality produce is quoted less price. The Collector promised to solve the problems of farmers if they approach him directly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kurnool Market Yard Onion Farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival