Master plan revision to delay Indira Gandhi Zoological Park  redevelopment

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One of the much-awaited projects for redevelopment of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park using World Bank funds will be delayed for a few more months. Not satisfied with the detailed project report (DPR) prepared by previous agency, the officials are planning to rework the master plan.

Meanwhile, the zoo authorities have submitted a proposal for sanctioning funds for some of the immediate works to be taken up.

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, which was badly affected by Hudhud cyclone, was sanctioned `36 crore from the World Bank funds under the AP Disaster Recovery Project (APDRP).

After much-delayed works, a review meeting was held last month and it was observed that the World Bank team was not satisfied with DPR prepared by Chhattisgarh-based Learn Nature Consultants who were the selected agency. With the plans to go on a redevelopment in high standards, the officials are now under discussion to rework on the plan or change the agency to get a better master plan.

As the next plan of DPR would take a few more months to get approved, the zoo authorities have submitted a DPR from their side for getting approval for four or five major works that need immediate attention.

“We have sent the DPR for works which include signages at the enclosures,” curator of the zoo Yesoda Bai said.