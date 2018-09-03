Obstructed BJP’s convoy to vent anger: Rayalaseema Communist Party

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Rayalaseema Communist Party (RCP) State Secretary N Ravishankar Reddy has said that their activists obstructed the convoy of Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde to protest against Centre’s lack of political will for the establishment of steel factory in Kadapa district.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the RCP leader said that they observed 360-day relay hunger strike here demanding the establishment of steel factory, but they had not received any response from the Centre.

“We obstructed the convoy of Union Minister only to express our anger as the Centre failed to respond to the steel factory issue,” he clarified. Referring to throwing of footwear at the Union Minister’s convoy, he said: “Our woman activist threw footwear at the convoy of the Union Minister, but not at the Minister.

Some BJP activists used foul language against our women activists. Expressing anger at them, a woman activist of RCP hurled footwear at the convoy,” he claimed.