Home States Andhra Pradesh

Obstructed BJP’s convoy to vent anger: Rayalaseema Communist Party

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the RCP leader said that they observed 360-day relay hunger strike here demanding the establishment of steel factory, but they had not received any response

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Rayalaseema Communist Party (RCP) State Secretary N Ravishankar Reddy has said that their activists obstructed the convoy of Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde to protest against Centre’s lack of political will for the establishment of steel factory in Kadapa district.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the RCP leader said that they observed 360-day relay hunger strike here demanding the establishment of steel factory, but they had not received any response from the Centre.

“We obstructed the convoy of Union Minister only to express our anger as the Centre failed to respond to the steel factory issue,” he clarified. Referring to throwing of footwear at the Union Minister’s convoy, he said: “Our woman activist threw footwear at the convoy of the Union Minister, but not at the Minister.

Some BJP activists used foul language against our women activists. Expressing anger at them, a woman activist of RCP hurled footwear at the convoy,” he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rayalaseema Communist Party RCP N Ravishankar Reddy Ananth Kumar Hegde

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival