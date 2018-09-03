One-way rule on RK Beach Road, evokes mixed response

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The one-way traffic rule at the RK Beach Road, one of the biggest tourist attractions in the city, evoked mixed response. While some people hailed the decision to make parking on one side of the beach, some others felt inconvenient.

As per the plan, the stretch between NTR Statue Junction to Park Hotel will remain open for vehicular traffic, while the road from the Park Hotel to the NTR Statue Junction will not be allowed for traffic. The rule is being implemented from 4 pm to 10 pm on weekends and public holidays. The same road will be used as a parking space for vehicles and the public can move freely.

According to the traffic police, the idea was implemented after eliciting public opinion. On Saturday, there were several incidents of public entering the restricted road and violating the norms. Police had no option but to arrange stoppers and to inform the public about the rule once again. Even on Sunday, there were incidents of public entering the restricted road near the Park Hotel Junction.

However, the one-way evoked mixed response from the beach visitors. “Now, space has been created from Park Hotel Junction to NTR Statue for pedestrians. Earlier, people especially children had a tough time crossing the road,” said Vijay, a resident of Murali Nagar.