RSS meet hails cadre involved in Kerala flood relief works

The meeting discussed the services being rendered by RSS cadre in the relief operations in flood-hit Kerala.

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:59 AM

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt peetadhipathi Subhudendra Theertha Swamiji at Mantralayam in Kurnool district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The three-day Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting), which came to an end on Sunday at Mantralayam here, has discussed issues related to youth, family and environment and social service works of the organisation.

The meeting discussed the services being rendered by RSS cadre in the relief operations in flood-hit Kerala. RSS national president Mohan Bhagwat, BJP national president Amit Shah and as many 250 top leaders of 32 affiliated organisations of RSS  participated in the meeting.

Speaking to media at Karnataka guest house at Mantralayam after the conclusion of the meeting, RSS national joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said the Mantralayam conclave mainly focused on social, educational, economic scenario and issues concerning water conservation, environment and agriculture.

Hailing the services being rendered by RSS cadre in Kerala to help the flood-affected people, he said that around 2,00,000 volunteers took part in clean-up drive in the State on September 1. He said the RSS cadre had rescued 75,600 people during the Kerala floods. It is learnt that the RSS is planning to intensify social services, taking cue from its flood relief works in Kerala.

Vaidya said there was a need to change the attitude of youth, who play a key role in the future of India. Expressing concern over the growing tendency among youth to stray from moral path, he said the Indian family system should follow its traditional values and called upon the parents to spend more time with their children and explain them about Indian culture, history and moral values. Meanwhile, all the participants, including RSS chief, took blessings of Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt Peetadhipathi Subhudendra Theertha Swamiji on the final day of the three-day meeting.

Almost 50 per cent of leaders who attended the meeting including BJP president Amit Shah left Mantralayam on Sunday. Mohan Bhagwat and other leaders will leave on Monday, the Mutt officials said.

