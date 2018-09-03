Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sand transporters’ stir hits construction activity badly in Visakhapatnam

According to an estimate, 4,000 to 5,000 cubic metres of sand is required a day for construction activity in the city.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sand scarcity due to lorry strike has hit the construction activity in the district. About 50 per cent of construction work has come to a grinding halt in the Port City. Sand transporters have been on strike for the past eight days demanding release of their seized lorries and abolition of ‘Free Sand Policy’.

After the announcement of the Free Sand Policy in the State, nine sand reaches in Srikakulam were allotted to cater to the construction needs of Visakhapatnam. Builders here prefer to get sand from Srikakulam instead of Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district for their construction activities as it is cost-effective.  According to an estimate, 4,000 to 5,000 cubic metres of sand is required a day for construction activity in the city. Sand transporters from Srikakulam district went on a strike against the seizure of lorries at reaches and ‘harassment’ by revenue officials.

CREDAI representatives submitted memorandums to the District Collector urging him to resolve the strike as it hit the construction activity, besides rendering hundreds of workers jobless.

N Madhava Rao, leader of Visakhapatnam Quarry Lorry Owners Welfare Association (VQLOWA), said, “About 100 lorries transporting sand were seized by the revenue and RTA authorities of Srikakulam district in the last one month on the ground that the construction material was being transported illegally. A hefty fine was imposed on lorry owners.

At reaches in Srikakulam, no receipts or way bills for transport of sand are being given. Despite several representations to the authorities concerned, no action has been taken in this regard. Hence, we went on an indefinite strike. If the State government fails to resolve our problems, we will intensify the agitation with the support of other transport operators.” 

Though there are rivers in Visakhapatnam district, they do not have rich sand deposits to cater to the requirements of the construction sector. Hence, builders and house owners are dependent on sand from Srikakulam. The people managing the sand reaches are exploiting the situation, said a builder.

“Though the government announced the Free Sand Policy with a good intention, it is not serving the purpose. The people managing the sand reaches are forcibly collecting money from transporters. If we refuse to pay, they are not allowing us to load sand into our lorries. As a result, revenue and RTA officials are seizing lorries stating that the sand is being transported illegally,” said KSRK Raju, CREDAI Vizag Chapter leader.

