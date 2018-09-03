Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six-day special sanitation drive in gram panchayats from today to contain mosquito-borne diseases

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pulled up the officials for their failure to control the outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department announced a six-day-long special drive on sanitation in all the gram panchayats. Director of the department P Ranjit Bhasha said the special drive would begin from Monday.

According to a circular issued on Sunday, the department has planned a series of activities including clearing bushes, de-silting of drains and anti-mosquito larvae breeding initiatives. The department has also planned awareness campaigns on ‘individual household latrines’.

“We will also organise bike rallies to create awareness on the steps to be taken to control the spread of vector-borne diseases,” Ranjit Bhasha said.
The director observed that the implementation of the special drive would be monitored using a mobile app.

“All the details of the programmes rolled out as per schedule in each and every gram panchayat will be uploaded on the mobile app developed by us to monitor the implementation of programmes,” he said.

