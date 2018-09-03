Home States Andhra Pradesh

YS Jaganmohan Reddy promises to scrap Contributory Pension Scheme soon after coming to power

Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation team met him and submitted a memorandum explaining their difficulties with CPS and requested him to take necessary measures to cancel it.

YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Leader of the Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy has promised to do away with the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) once the YSRC forms government in the State. 

“I know very well about the problems being faced by teachers and other government employees of the State due to CPS. Within a week of swearing-in, YSRCP government will abrogate CPS and make all the teachers and government employees happy by bringing back the old pension scheme,” Jagan promised.

Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation (APTF) team met him and submitted a memorandum explaining their difficulties with CPS and requested him to take necessary measures to cancel it and bring back the old pension scheme.

Several representatives from 104 Services, 108 Services, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) contract teachers, Saakshara Bharat and various social security pension applicants also met the Opposition Leader and submitted memoranda requesting his intervention to solve their problems.

