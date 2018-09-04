AP heading towards water sustainability: CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State is heading towards water sustainability for drinking, agriculture and industrial needs, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the steps taken during the past four years are yielding desired results.“Starting journey from several constraints and non-cooperation from the Centre after State bifurcation, we are racing towards completion of Polavaram as well as 57 other irrigation projects,’’ he said, adding that the initiative of the State government to complete the projects is reaping rich dividends.

The Krishna delta ayacut was stabilised due to Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and officials were able to fill all the reservoirs and village tanks through rainwater harvesting. Speaking to reporters in Velagapudi on Monday, Naidu said water security would be provided by developing smart water grid. He said water would be provided to two crore acres of land, including one crore acres of agriculture land and one crore acres of horticulture land. He said priority would be given to develop micro-irrigation in 10 lakh acres of land per year.

Naidu said the government has been giving priority to complete Polavaram project and 57 other projects as per schedule despite lack of cooperation from the Centre. Naidu said that 57.90% works of the national project were completed by Monday and exuded confidence that Polavaram would be completed by May, 2019. He said the first gate erection would be started in October.

Stating that the State government spent `9,400 crore after the project was declared a national project, the Chief Minister said the Centre was yet to reimburse `2,736.94 crore.“The Centre is yet to clear the revised estimates (worth `58,000 crore) of the Polavaram project. We have submitted all the details. Experts from the Centre will visit the State soon. Let us see what they are going to do,’’ the Chief Minister said.

Irrigation projects’ Inauguration schedule

Projects to be inaugurated this year

Kondaveeti Vagu project on September 10, Owk tunnel and Pulikanuma LI scheme on September 13, Chinasana LI scheme on VLMC on September 18, Pedapalem LI scheme on Krishna river on September 19 and KL Rao Pulichintala project on September 30. Adavipalli reservoir is scheduled to be inaugurated on September 15, Marala reservoir, Cherlopalli reservoir, Madakasira branch canal beyond Gollapalli reservoir on September 30, Kandula Obul Reddy Gundlakamma reservoir, Gandikota reservoir and Nellore barrage on September 15, Kuppam branch canal on October 2, Sangam barrage on November 30, Mallemadugu reservoir, Balaji reservoir, Venugopala Sagar reservoir, Somasila Swarnamukhi link canal and Vamsadhara project stage II, interlinking of Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers and offshore reservoir on Mahendratanaya river on December 12

Projects in 2019

Widening of HNSS Main Canal under Phase I on March 31, 2019, modernisation of Mid Pennar South Canal from Km 0 to 84 on March 31, community lift cum drip irrigation project, water supply to western mandals of Kurnool district, GNSS Phase II up to Kodur in Kadapa district and Veligonda project head regulator on March 31. The Veligonda project tunnel is scheduled for inauguration on January 15, 2019, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi Project Phase I on June 30, 2019, Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme on February 28, Taraka Rama Tirtha Sagaram Reservoir on June 30 and lifting of water from Jeedipalli reservoir to Bhairavanithippa on June 30, 2019