Bumper harvest to blame for onion glut

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Onion farmers are virtually in tears despite high crop yield this season as they are not getting remunerative price for their produce due to glut in the market. About 40 lorries and 300 tractors are bringing freshly harvested onions to Kurnool Agriculture Market Yard daily. There has been no let up in arrivals of onion stocks for the past 15 days.

Kurnool is the largest producer of onion in the State with a crop acreage of 25,000 hectares. Farmers from Bellary, Raichur, Siruguppa and other parts of Karnataka and Mahabubnagar in Telangana are also bringing their onion produce to Kurnool market hoping for a better price. The daily arrivals of onions at the market yard are 8,000 quintals. About 6,000 quintals of onions are exported to Kolkata, Hyderabad and other places a day on an average.

Due to continuous arrivals, about 28,000 quintals of onion stocks have piled up at the market yard. Farmers bringing their produce to the market yard are forced to wait for more than a week, thus resulting in deterioration of quality of onion, which is a perishable commodity. As a result, they are not getting good price for their produce. For low quality onions, farmers are not getting more than `450 per quintal. In the wake of increase in cultivation costs, the onion price is highly unremunerative for farmers. Traders are buying high quality onions at `1,200 per quintal. According to an estimate, only 5 per cent of the total arrivals of onion stocks are fetching a price of `1,200 per quintal.

“Kurnool Market Yard is able to handle a maximum of 10,000 quintals of onions a day. There are 15 big onion traders in the market yard. About 30 truck loads of onions are exported a day. The surplus stock is stored and exported later,” Commission Agents Association secretary Katta Chandrasekhar said. K Ramakrishna, a farmer from Krishnagiri, said that he brought his produce to the market yard five days ago and got a sale token from the authorities. But he is yet to sell his produce.

“Actually my onion produce is of good quality. But due to delay in disposal of stock, the produce is getting damaged as it is a perishable commodity. As a result, my produce is graded low quality, fetching a price of not more than `450 per quintal.” Bandagattu Naganna, a farmer from Gudur mandal, said that he hoped to get a price of `1,100 per quintal, but it was sold at `420 only, which is highly unremunerative for him. The farmer said that he raised onion crop in his two acres of land by investing about `1 lakh.

Protect onion farmers: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure support price to onion farmers. Asking the officials concerned to keep the grading machines available to farmers, besides sensitising them on grading, he recalled that the government purchased onions from farmers through market intervention when the market prices slumped two years ago. He wanted the officials to consider the same for preventing middlemen from exploiting onion farmers.

Onion grades

High quality - J1,000 to

J1,200 per quintal Average quality - J600 to J800 per quintal Low quality - J400 to J600 per quintal

Out of the total arrivals, 5 to 20 per cent of onion stocks are of high quality. The average quality of onions out of the total arrivals is put at 25 per cent and low quality produce at 50 per cent

Daily arrivals - 10,000 quintals from AP, Karnataka and Telangana

Exports - 5,000 to 6,000 quintals to Kolkata and other places

Market price - L400 to L1,200 per quintal depending on quality

Lack of remunerative price leads to suicide by two farmers