Third police petrol bunk inaugurated in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: DGP RP Thakur said profits generated from the police petrol outlet, which was inaugurated in Guntur on Monday, will be spent on welfare programmes. He said that he would ensure that the families of police personnel were taken good care of, which would help the policemen focus more on rendering better services to the society.  

The DGP said he would visit houses of constables and home guards in Ongole of Prakasam district. With this new petrol pump, Guntur has now three such outlets. Thakur added that 12 lakh saplings were planted by the police in the district as against the target of 10 lakh. 

In-charge Collector A Md Imtiyaz, South Coastal Zone (Guntur range) IG KVV Gopala Rao, Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao, Rural SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu, IOCL GM DV Ramana Rao and others took part.

