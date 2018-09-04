Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two feared washed away in Addanki Branch Canal near Arepalli

According to Epuru SI M Pattabhi Sitaramaiah, those who were feared washed away were identified as Bandaru Bhamu Prakash (24) and Komatiganta Veeraswamy (25).

Published: 04th September 2018 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons are feared to have been washed away in the Addanki Branch Canal near Arepalli village in Rompicherla mandal, while three others were rescued by the locals. The five men had come near Anjaneya Swami Tirunallu temple on Sunday night and had entered the canal to take a bath. Meanwhile, police have started search operations for the two missing. 

According to Epuru SI M Pattabhi Sitaramaiah, those who were feared washed away were identified as Bandaru Bhamu Prakash (24) and Komatiganta Veeraswamy (25). Those rescued are Bathula Vamsi Krishna, Bathula Vasudeva Rao and Bandaru Vijaya Kumar. The locals said Kumar had invited his friends to the canal. The SI said the NDRF teams were continuing the operation. Assembly Speaker K Siva Prasad instructed the police to take all necessary action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India