Two feared washed away in Addanki Branch Canal near Arepalli

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons are feared to have been washed away in the Addanki Branch Canal near Arepalli village in Rompicherla mandal, while three others were rescued by the locals. The five men had come near Anjaneya Swami Tirunallu temple on Sunday night and had entered the canal to take a bath. Meanwhile, police have started search operations for the two missing.

According to Epuru SI M Pattabhi Sitaramaiah, those who were feared washed away were identified as Bandaru Bhamu Prakash (24) and Komatiganta Veeraswamy (25). Those rescued are Bathula Vamsi Krishna, Bathula Vasudeva Rao and Bandaru Vijaya Kumar. The locals said Kumar had invited his friends to the canal. The SI said the NDRF teams were continuing the operation. Assembly Speaker K Siva Prasad instructed the police to take all necessary action.