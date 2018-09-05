Andhra Pradesh marching ahead despite raw deal from Centre, says CM Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the State is marching ahead on all fronts despite getting a raw deal from the BJP-led Union government. The Centre has done grave injustice to the State by denying special category status, giving only `3,900 crore against `16,000 cr towards revenue deficit, releasing meagre funds for capital city construction and delaying implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act, Naidu alleged.

“We are number 1 in ease of doing business and several investors are coming forward to set up shop in the State,” he said.Participating in the ‘Grama Darshini, Grama Vikasam’ programme at Chintalapudi in West Godavari district on Tuesday, Naidu launched a broadside against the Centre over Vizag railway zone and Kadapa steel plant.

In the same breath, he took potshots at the YSRC and Janasena, which, he said, were working at the behest of the saffron party. Describing Polavaram project as a boon to the twin Godavari districts and a lifeline to the State, he asserted that completion of the project was his life ambition and that he would complete the project at any cost and dedicate it to the nation.

Claiming that his government is committed to the welfare and development of Kapus, he said his government had already passed a Bill in the Assembly extending 5 per cent BC reservation to Kapus and sent the same to the Centre for approval. “The TDP government will stand by the Kapus to ensure that they get BC reservation,” he asserted. On the debt redemption scheme, he said the government had already cleared three instalments by depositing money in the accounts of farmers, adding it would soon clear the remaining two instalments.

Dont’ take extreme step, defeat BJP

Expressing concern over the suicide of a youth for the cause of SCS, the Chief Minister appealed to people not to take such extreme steps. “We will have to show our wrath by defeating the BJP in the coming elections,” he said. Despite odds, the government is focusing on development, welfare and infrastructure, he said, adding, “When the government is working for people, you should also reciprocate accordingly.’’

