Congress demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Rafale deal

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying its tirade against the BJP-led NDA government on Rafale deal controversy, senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Tuesday demanded that the Centre initiate a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the multi-crore deal, which he dubbed as the “scam of the century”.

“Keeping even the Ministry of Defence in the dark, Modi had gifted the deal to Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence Limited, sidelining HAL. Interestingly, the company was floated just 12 days before the contract was signed in 2015,” he said.

The contract was given to a company which has zero experience in the defence sector, compromising security of the country. “It is a windfall for one individual,” Moily alleged. The Congress will stage protests across the State on the issue and submit memoranda to the respective district collectors to be forwarded to the President on September 10 and on September 24, it will submit a memorandum to the Governor.