Finance Ministry for one-time settlement to recover Rs 6,428 crore tax dues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keeping in view the delicate condition of State finances, the government is planning to focusing on collecting pending tax dues to the tune of `6,428 crore. It is also contemplating to offer a one-time settlement scheme to firms and individuals who have approached courts challenging taxes levied by the government.

The cases have been pending for a long time. During a meeting with the officials of revenue-earning departments at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu sought to know the reasons for such huge tax dues.

“It is not a small amount considering the prevailing financial position of the State government and collection of even a small amount will go a long way in giving a push to development works. All departments should keep a special focus on collection of pending taxes,’’ the minister said and wanted the officials to prepare department-wise report on revenue dues.

When the officials explained that some firms and individuals were evading payment of tax dues citing court cases, Yanamala asked them to organise district-wise review of cases and prepare a report on their progress.

While directing the officials to identify and hold talks with those who owe huge tax dues, Yanamala suggested that the officials examine the possibility of a one-time settlement opportunity as such an offer would persuade people to clear the dues. At the same time, he stressed the need for collecting taxes as per rules and exercising restraint from levying unnecessary fines on taxpayers.

The minister also directed M Ravichandra, Secretary, Finance Department, to write letters to all ministers and secretaries about the steps to be taken for collecting pending taxes.