Home States Andhra Pradesh

Finance Ministry for one-time settlement to recover Rs 6,428 crore tax dues

It is also contemplating to offer a one-time settlement scheme to firms and individuals who have approached courts challenging taxes levied by the government.

Published: 05th September 2018 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Keeping in view the delicate condition of State finances, the government is planning to focusing on collecting pending tax dues to the tune of `6,428 crore. It is also contemplating to offer a one-time settlement scheme to firms and individuals who have approached courts challenging taxes levied by the government.

The cases have been pending for a long time. During a meeting with the officials of revenue-earning departments at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu sought to know the reasons for such huge tax dues.

“It is not a small amount considering the prevailing financial position of the State government and collection of even a small amount will go a long way in giving a push to development works. All departments should keep a special focus on collection of pending taxes,’’ the minister said and wanted the officials to prepare department-wise report on revenue dues.

When the officials explained that some firms and individuals were evading payment of tax dues citing court cases, Yanamala asked them to organise district-wise review of cases and prepare a report on their progress.

While directing the officials to identify and hold talks with those who owe huge tax dues, Yanamala suggested that the officials examine the possibility of a one-time settlement opportunity as such an offer would persuade  people to clear the dues. At the same time, he stressed the need for collecting taxes as per rules and exercising restraint from levying unnecessary fines on taxpayers.

The minister also directed M Ravichandra, Secretary, Finance Department, to write letters to all ministers and secretaries about the steps to be taken for collecting pending taxes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Wives of jailed Reuters journalists ask Myanmar for mercy
Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age