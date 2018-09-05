Home States Andhra Pradesh

GVMC to create databank on number of stray, pet dogs in Visakhapatnam

The GVMC has been attracting a lot of criticism over stray dog management as dogbite cases are reported in all wards every day.

Dogs

Dogs

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will take up a survey soon to ascertain the exact number of stray and pet dogs in the city. The survey aims at creating a databank on the number of stray dogs, their ward-wise population and their gender. It will also find out how many dogs have been sterilised.

The GVMC has been attracting a lot of criticism over stray dog management as dogbite cases are reported in all wards every day. According to GVMC statistics, the King George Hospital (KGH) receives 64 dogbite cases every day. The number was more a couple of years ago. About 2,400 anti-rabies vaccine vials are being used at KGH in every quarter of the year. 

