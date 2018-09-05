Home States Andhra Pradesh

Medicine reaction: 10 Social Welfare hostel students discharged from hospital

On coming to know about the incident, Mines Minister Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao on Tuesday went to the hospital to meet the victims.

Published: 05th September 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Four students are still under treatment | EPS

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Out of the 14 students of Kottavalasa tribal welfare hostel who suffered mild reaction after taking malaria medicine on Monday night and rushed to the community health centre at Salur, 10 students recovered by Tuesday morning and were discharged by the hospital officials. However, four of them are still under treatment.

On coming to know about the incident, Mines Minister Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao on Tuesday went to the hospital to meet the victims. He enquired about the situation from the hostel officials and medical authorities.Meanwhile, ITDA PO Dr. Laxmisha ordered a probe into the matter. According to ITDA deputy director Santiswara Rao, about 15 of the total 600 students in all hostels had been suffering from mild fever for the last few days. 

They were later rushed to hospital for treatment. On Monday night, some students started vomiting due to unknown reasons.Finding the condition of the students serious, hostel officials rushed them to  hospital for treatment. However, by Tuesday morning, 10 were discharged from the hospital while the other four are still undergoing treatment.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Wives of jailed Reuters journalists ask Myanmar for mercy
Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age