Medicine reaction: 10 SW hostel students discharged from hospital

VIZIANAGARAM: Out of the 14 students of Kottavalasa tribal welfare hostel who suffered mild reaction after taking malaria medicine on Monday night and rushed to the community health centre at Salur, 10 students recovered by Tuesday morning and were discharged by the hospital officials. However, four of them are still under treatment.

On coming to know about the incident, Mines Minister Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao on Tuesday went to the hospital to meet the victims. He enquired about the situation from the hostel officials and medical authorities.Meanwhile, ITDA PO Dr. Laxmisha ordered a probe into the matter. According to ITDA deputy director Santiswara Rao, about 15 of the total 600 students in all hostels had been suffering from mild fever for the last few days.

They were later rushed to hospital for treatment. On Monday night, some students started vomiting due to unknown reasons.Finding the condition of the students serious, hostel officials rushed them to hospital for treatment. However, by Tuesday morning, 10 were discharged from the hospital while the other four are still undergoing treatment.