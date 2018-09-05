Trenches in forests to restrict animals to be ready soon

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Forest Department is planning to complete digging of trenches in the forest area in Chittoor district by this year-end to restrict the entry of wild animals into residential areas. Till date 170-km-long trenches were laid against the target of 260 km in Chittoor West Division. In Tirupati Circle, trenches have been dug for 100 km.

Speaking to Express, S Saravanan, Wildlife Management, Tirupati Circle, said the target for Tirupati Circle this year is 340 km and 270 km for Tirupati East Division. So far only 77-km-long trenches have been dug. “Trenches have been dug for 40 km in Rajampet division,” Saravanan said.