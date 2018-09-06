25-year-old quarry worker found dead

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 25-year-old man was found dead near Yadavalli of Chilakaluripet of Guntur district. The police said the deceased was attacked by sickles and boulders while he was coming back home.

The deceased was identified as Nutalapti Anjaneeraju of Chilakaluripet, who worked as a machine operator at a quarry. The cops are suspecting extra-marital relations to be the cause for the murder. The police rushed to the spot as soon as the locals informed the.

Harikrishna, the victim’s brother, lodged a complaint against the incident. A case was registered and investigation is underway. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.