Centre vindictive against AP: naidu 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing the attack on Centre, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said the BJP government is going vindictive against Andhra Pradesh, while extending favours to the neighbouring Telangana.

Addressing the State-level workshop of the TDP in the Grievance Hall at his residence in Undavalli on Wednesday, he said, “Without giving funds to the State, the Centre is raising objections on PD accounts. Though the Centre is supposed to extend support to the State by implementing the AP Reorganisation Act, it has failed to do so.

Whereas in the case of Telangana, we have seen that the Centre approved the necessary bills related to that State without any delay. If the Centre wants to do favour, it is amending Acts and even going out of the way. But, as far as AP is concerned, it is trying to suppress us. But, we are going ahead by overcoming such odds.’’

Saying that the saffron party suffered defeat in the elections to local bodies in Karnataka, he said the BJP leadership was not in a position to gain the public trust after taking decisions like demonetisation.

Elaborating about the welfare and development programmes being implemented by his government, he suggested the TDP leaders to highlight the same to gain the confidence of all sections of people.

Naidu cautions MLAs

Reiterating his commitment to the welfare of people, Naidu said he will not accept those MLAs who are lagging behind in performance. Naidu is learnt to have made it clear that he will give

B Forms to those serving people and having better winning chances in the next elections. Despite instructing the MLAs to improve their efficiency, some of them are still lagging behind, he said and suggested the party leaders to shun egos and work together for strengthening the party. After giving reports to the MLAs on their participation in the ongoing Grama Darshini - Grama Vikasam programme, the Chief Minister expressed displeasure over some of them who failed to

show much interest in it.