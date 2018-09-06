Come up with info to enable ministers answer queries, officials told

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of the AP Legislature on Thursday, Legislative Council Chairman NMD Farooq and Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao directed the officials to give proper replies to all the questions of MLAs and MLCs.

Recalling that answers are yet to be given to 792 questions raised by MLAs and MLCs during the last 11 sessions of the Legislature, they said the responsibility of giving replies to questions raised by the members lies on the officials of respective departments.

During a meeting with the officials in the Assembly Committee Hall in Velagapudi on Wednesday, Farooq observed that there is a possibility of members raising more questions over spread of communicable diseases in agency areas in the State and instructed Health Department Principal Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah to be ready with the necessary information for explaining the steps being taken by the State government for curbing the spread of diseases.

Siva Prasad Rao opined that the monsoon session may be the last full-fledged session of the present House. He felt that there may be another session for four days before the Vote on Account Session. The session may be up to September 18 with 7 to 8 working days. As per the need for debating more on public issues, there is a possibility of extending the session for a few more days and wanted the officials to be prepared accordingly.

Stating that there are instances of members expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in getting replies to their questions from the government, the Speaker directed the officials to give replies promptly. Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar and officials of all the departments attended the meeting.

Directing the police officials to make foolproof security arrangements for the monsoon session of the AP Legislature, Council Chairman Farooq recalled the disturbance created by some forces with vested interests during the Nara Hamara - TDP Hamara meet in Guntur recently, and said that the sole intention of the forces is to defame the State government.