Elephant found dead in agriculture field

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: An elephant aged around five was found dead in a groundnut field at Berupalli in Palamaner mandal on Wednesday morning. This is the third wild elephant, which was found dead under suspicious circumstances, this year. According to sources, a farmer who was going to his agriculture field, noticed a dead elephant and immediately informed the matter to forest officials.

Forest Range Officer Madan Mohan Reddy rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident. A veterinary doctor from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park conducted autopsy. DFO Chakrapani, Chittoor East Division and Wildlife Management-Tirupati Conservator of Forest Saravanan said that the elephant died after coming in contact with a live electric wire.