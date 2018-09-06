Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad High Court wants case filed against Paritala Sriram

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy pulled up the police for not registering an FIR and beginning investigation despite Narayana filing a complaint on February 13.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Anantapur Police to register a case against Paritala Sriram, the son of Minister Paritala Sunita, and conduct a probe into the alleged attack of YSRC worker and petitioner B Lakkenagari Narayana. 

On February 7, Paritala Sriram and other TDP workers attacked Narayana and took him to Ramagiri Police Station where his signature was obtained on a blank paper. Narayana lodged a complaint with the police and when no action was taken, the complainant moved the High Court for relief.

