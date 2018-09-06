IRCTC to introduce Singapore, Malaysia tour

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is introducing an international tour package between Hyderabad - Singapore - Kuala Lumpur - Hyderabad (05 nights/06 days) starting from October 4, according to K Madhusudhan Rao, IRCTC Manager, Vijayawada.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Rao said that the package covers important sightseeing locations in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. These include Orchid Garden, Singapore Flyer, Universal Studio, Genting Highland-Batu Caves, Putrajaya, Sentosa Island, Night Safari, Petronas Twin Towers and Jurong Bird Sanctuary.

The ‘comfort class’ tour package is priced at `84,277 per person. Accommodation, sightseeing and tickets for the same, meals and visa charges will be a part of the package, he said.

People interested in applying for the package can contact Lalitha (09701360675), P Satyanarayana (09701360638), or Vijayawada office of IRCTC (0866-2572280) for further details. They can also log on to the website www.irctctourism.com, he added.