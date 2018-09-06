Home States Andhra Pradesh

JC Diwakar Reddy, TDP MLA V Prabhakar Chowdary's political tussle gets serious

He said, “Corruption and other irregularities in the municipal corporation have been taken to the notice of Collector and Joint Collector, but to no avail.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

J C Diwakar Reddy, MP |file photo

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : The political tussle between TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy and MLA V Prabhakar Chowdary took a serious turn on Wednesday as the MP made several allegations, including corruption, against the MLA. Speaking to media, he said, “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sanctioned `60 crore for road widening in the old town. But the MLA is creating hurdles in this regard,” the MP alleged.

He said, “Corruption and other irregularities in the municipal corporation have been taken to the notice of Collector and Joint Collector, but to no avail.” “Reddy is making baseless allegations against me out of jealousy. I am hesitating to respond to the MP’s comments since I do not want to discredit CM Naidu’s reputation,” the MLA said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy MLA V Prabhakar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt