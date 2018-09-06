JC Diwakar Reddy, TDP MLA V Prabhakar Chowdary's political tussle gets serious

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : The political tussle between TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy and MLA V Prabhakar Chowdary took a serious turn on Wednesday as the MP made several allegations, including corruption, against the MLA. Speaking to media, he said, “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sanctioned `60 crore for road widening in the old town. But the MLA is creating hurdles in this regard,” the MP alleged.

He said, “Corruption and other irregularities in the municipal corporation have been taken to the notice of Collector and Joint Collector, but to no avail.” “Reddy is making baseless allegations against me out of jealousy. I am hesitating to respond to the MP’s comments since I do not want to discredit CM Naidu’s reputation,” the MLA said.