Mom hangs to death one hour after son's suicide

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A 45-year-old distraught mother committed suicide by hanging herself to a tree at SVR Ruia Government hospital in Tirupati on Wednesday barely an hour after her son committed suicide. B Gangadhar, 27, hanged himself at their residence due to financial troubles. B Kumari rushed him to the hospital, but the woman was told that her son was brought dead.

The two were contract workers with the TTD. Locals TNIE spoke to said neighbours and relatives blamed the woman for the youngster’s death, following which a devastated Kumari took the extreme step. According to police, Gangadhar was found hanging at 3 am. The deceased were also having troubles within their family.