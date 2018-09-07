Amaravati Bonds: Infra project contractors are investors, says GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP and party’s national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao questioned the TDP government as to why it was feeling jittery about revealing the names of the investors who bought Amaravati Bonds 2018. He alleged that the bonds were bought only by the infrastructure firms executing works in Amaravati, which was the reason for the government to remain discreet about making the investors’ information public.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, the BJP MP accused the TDP of colluding with the contractors executing various infrastructure projects in Amaravati. “The TDP government, along with the contractors, had formed a mafia in Amaravati. The firms which are executing works in the capital region, are the ones which invested in the bonds. They use the projects to raise funds, and in turn use the funds for political kickbacks.

This nexus between the TDP and contractors is the reason for the government in maintaining secrecy. Amaravati is not a people’s capital, but a ‘Kalpataru’ (a wish-fulfilling tree) for the TDP to raise monies,” he said. He added that the BJP would reveal the names of the firms who bought Amaravati Bonds shortly.

He further accused the TDP of institutionalising corruption in the State. “With the irregularities in Amaravati Bonds, the State government now has got the distinction of resorting to anomalies even while borrowing money,” he ridiculed.

The BJP parliamentarian also alleged irregularities worth `6,500 crore in the Personal Deposit (PD) accounts. “The government, of the `51,000 crore in PD accounts, spent `2,700 crore through the AP Fish Farmers Development Agency and `3,800 crore through the AP Fisheries Corporation. Nobody knows what these agencies spent the money on. The government should release the details of the expenditure,” he demanded.

On the political front, Narasimha Rao said, “While the TRS in Telangana has decided to go ahead with advancement of Assembly polls, the TDP is uneasy here. The ruling party is well aware that it would face a defeat because of its rampant corruption.” He also demanded that Assembly Speaker odela Siva Prasad Rao disqualify the turncoat MLAs to uphold the sanctity of the House.