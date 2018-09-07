Home States Andhra Pradesh

Brothers buried alive in accident at Chittoor quarry

Two brothers were buried alive when mud and rocks collapsed on them while they were digging for sand at a quarry in Mudarampalli of Pedda Panjani mandal

Published: 07th September 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Quarry

Three youngsters of the village were collecting sand and loading it into a tractor when the incident took place.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Two brothers were buried alive when mud and rocks collapsed on them while they were digging for sand at a quarry in Mudarampalli of Pedda Panjani mandal near Palamaneru of Chittoor district on Thursday. M Krishna Reddy (30) and M Obul Reddy (28) were ploughing into the 16-feet-deep bank of a stream for sand to be used for the construction of houses by the Housing Board, Palamaneru Rural CI Srinivasulu said.

Three youngsters of the village were collecting sand and loading it into a tractor when the incident took place. One of the trio, Lakshmi Narayana, managed to escape with minor injuries. Narayana rushed to the nearest village and called for help, but by the time villagers ran to the spot and dug out the brothers it was too late. The two had died of suffocation.

Revenue officials and police arrived at the spot to console the family of the victims and extended `25,000 immediate relief to the family. A case has been registered under IPC Section 174 (suspicious death). Locals said six persons had died in similar incidents in the village in the past Site of the accident few months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality