Build 900 houses by September 20, says Krishna District Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: During a review meeting held at the camp office on Thursday, Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham expressed his dissatisfaction over the pace of construction of houses in the district. Even though the district’s performance in other parameters was ‘commendable’, officials concerned were not paying heed to his repeated warnings, he said.

He also directed officials concerned to complete building 750 grameen houses and 150 houses under the BLC scheme. P Babu Rao, JC-2, and B Danunjayudu, Housing PD, were present at the meeting.