ECI and KCR are doing match fixing, says TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were involved in ‘match fixing’, since Rao had claimed, in his press conference, he had spoken to the CEC even before the assembly was dissolved. At his press conference in New Delhi, which started as soon as Rao’s conference ended, Reddy said, “Without dissolving the assembly, what was the Election Commission of India (ECI) speaking to the chief minister about?”

Reddy said that Rao had himself claimed that he spoke to the CEC and had arrived at the decision to hold elections in October this year. Referring to this discussion, Reddy said that ‘the ECI and CM were involved in match fixing’.

Reddy noted that the ECI had on September 1 ordered for a revision of Telangana’s electoral rolls and the process would have continued till January 1, 2019. “Now how will this be possible? Even while this list was being prepared, KCR said he was talking to the CEC and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). This raises a lot of suspicions,” he added.

AICC secretary and in-charge of Telangana affairs RC Khuntia said that this decision to forward elections would deprive about 13 lakh new voters of their right to vote. “All KCR has done till now is mislead people,” he said. Khuntia speculated that Rao’s decision to dissolve the assembly highlighted the fact that he was afraid of giving 12 per cent reservation to the Muslim community and couldn’t provide employment to the youth. “This is the end of KCR rule,” he exclaimed.

Khuntia said that PM Narendra Modi and CM Rao had numerous meetings in the recent times, which culminated in the dissolution of the assembly. He said, this pointed to a possible alliance between the two parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Senior Congress leaders, including former TPCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah, DK Aruna, Md Shabeer Ali and K Jana Reddy, said that the dissolution of the assembly was a political move. “Without explaining to the people why early elections would be conducted, the press meet was concluded. KCR has proved to be a storyteller yet again,” said Shabbir Ali. DK Aruna, however, expressed her happiness saying that ‘the people of TS will be relieved of KCR rule.