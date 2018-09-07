Monsoon session: BJP MLAs come clad in raincoats

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Without the presence of main opposition YSRC, the first day proceedings of the monsoon session of AP Legislative Council and Assembly went off smoothly on Thursday. BJP members tried to grab attention by coming to the House with umbrellas highlighting leakage of rainwater in Assembly complex.

BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju, who announced to play the role of opposition in the Assembly in the absence of YSRC, intervened in the discussion in the Question Hour and tried to pinpoint the government on issues like health loans to Viswabrahmins and tendering process of projects. However, he lauded the TDP government for setting up Anna Canteens to provide food to the poor at an affordable price.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed immense satisfaction over the successful running of Anna Canteens at several places in the State. Later, TDP members praised Naidu for his initiative in setting up Anna Canteens to provide food to the poor at a highly subsidised price.

BJP floor leader Raju also complimented the government for setting up Anna Canteens. “Despite being in opposition, we have the moral responsibility to appreciate the good works of the State government like Anna Canteens. It is a wonderful concept.

It is a better concept than other schemes like Chandranna Sankranti Kanuka and Ramzan Tohfa,” he said.However, in Legislative Council, BJP MLC PVN Madhav described Anna Canteens as ‘Election Canteens’. After promising to set up the canteens way back in 2014 elections, the TDP government had fulfilled it a few months before next elections, he said.