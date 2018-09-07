Home States Andhra Pradesh

Monsoon session: BJP MLAs come clad in raincoats

BJP members tried to grab attention by coming to the House with umbrellas highlighting leakage of rainwater in Assembly complex. 

Published: 07th September 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

The first day proceedings of the monsoon session of AP Legislative Council and Assembly went off smoothly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Without the presence of main opposition YSRC, the first day proceedings of the monsoon session of AP Legislative Council and Assembly went off smoothly on Thursday. BJP members tried to grab attention by coming to the House with umbrellas highlighting leakage of rainwater in Assembly complex. 

BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju, who announced to play the role of opposition in the Assembly in the absence of YSRC, intervened in the discussion in the Question Hour and tried to pinpoint the government on issues like health loans to Viswabrahmins and tendering process of projects. However, he lauded the TDP government for setting up Anna Canteens to provide food to the poor at an affordable price.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed immense satisfaction over the successful running of Anna Canteens at several places in the State. Later, TDP members praised Naidu for his initiative in setting up Anna Canteens to provide food to the poor at a highly subsidised price.

BJP floor leader Raju also complimented the government for setting up Anna Canteens. “Despite being in opposition, we have the moral responsibility to appreciate the good works of the State government like Anna Canteens. It is a wonderful concept.

It is a better concept than other schemes like Chandranna Sankranti Kanuka and Ramzan Tohfa,” he said.However, in Legislative Council, BJP MLC PVN Madhav described Anna Canteens as ‘Election Canteens’. After promising to set up the canteens way back in 2014 elections, the TDP government had fulfilled it a few months before next elections, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSRC monsoon session AP Legislative Council P Vishnu Kumar Raju N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality