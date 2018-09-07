Home States Andhra Pradesh

Panel orders release of 3 detained kids detained at AP's Etapaka police station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Taking a serious view of confinement of three children at Etapaka police station in Chintoor of East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson G Hymavathi, on Thursday ordered that they be released immediately. The children were detained on charges of robbery. 

According to the Commission, the children, aged between 13 and 14 years, were illegally detained by the police without informing their parents. A case was registered against the Etapaka police. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the police had violated child rights by not sending them to the shelter homes or informing their parents. The Commission ordered that the children be restored to their parents in the presence of officials of child care centres or revenue officers.

When TNIE contacted Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni, East Godavari district, he denied the charges made by the Child Rights Commission and claimed that the accused were aged about 19-20 years and have cases registered against them for motorcycle thefts in Telangana State. Meanwhile, the Commission for Protection of Child Rights requested the public to bring such to its  notice by contacting phone no 9440332070, 8555811321 or 9440537588.

