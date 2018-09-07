Home States Andhra Pradesh

Protocol issue angers TDP MP N Sivaprasad

When MP Sivaprasad reached the venue for laying the stone for Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan,the programme had concluded by then

Published: 07th September 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TDP Chittoor MP N Sivaprasad on Thursday asked MLA Sugunamma, TUDA chairperson Narasimha Yadav and municipal commissioner V Vijayarama Raju why protocol was not followed during the foundation stone laid for construction of three corporation buildings.The civic buildings include BC Bhavan, Kapu Bhavan and Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan. 

When MP Sivaprasad reached the venue for laying the stone for Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan,the programme had concluded by then. A visibly angered Sivaprasad asked Sugunamma, TUDA chairperson and municipal commissioner, “Why are you in a hurry? I was delayed by five minutes, can’t you wait for five or 10 minutes.” The MLA and chairman tried to pacify him, but the MP questioned the MLA in what capacity she was attending the programme. “Jagjivan Ram Bhavan is in my constituency not in Tirupati constituency,” he told. her. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Sivaprasad Chittoor MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality