Protocol issue angers TDP MP N Sivaprasad

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TDP Chittoor MP N Sivaprasad on Thursday asked MLA Sugunamma, TUDA chairperson Narasimha Yadav and municipal commissioner V Vijayarama Raju why protocol was not followed during the foundation stone laid for construction of three corporation buildings.The civic buildings include BC Bhavan, Kapu Bhavan and Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan.

When MP Sivaprasad reached the venue for laying the stone for Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan,the programme had concluded by then. A visibly angered Sivaprasad asked Sugunamma, TUDA chairperson and municipal commissioner, “Why are you in a hurry? I was delayed by five minutes, can’t you wait for five or 10 minutes.” The MLA and chairman tried to pacify him, but the MP questioned the MLA in what capacity she was attending the programme. “Jagjivan Ram Bhavan is in my constituency not in Tirupati constituency,” he told. her.