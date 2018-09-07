Home States Andhra Pradesh

Raids expose poor facilities at Social Welfare hostels 

It was found that hostels wardens were manipulating the accounts to swindle funds meant for spending on students’ welfare.

Published: 07th September 2018

File image of an ACB raid at a Social Welfare hostel for representational purpose | EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Several irregularities and poor facilities have come to light following raids on Social Welfare hostels in Krishna district on Thursday. Vigilance teams inspected six hostels in Nagayalanka, Gampalagudem, Vatsavai, Koduru, Kruthivennu and Musunuru mandals. The raids exposed lack of basic amenities like water, proper sanitation and quality food at the hostels. It was also found that hostels wardens were manipulating the accounts to swindle funds meant for spending on students’ welfare.

At a girls’ hostel in Koduru mandal, it was found that the hostel warden had fudged the  e accounts. The number of students in the hostels did not match with the one in the official  hostel register books. Claiming the fake attendance of the students, the warden had inflated the expenditure on ration, clothes and other facilities.

At a hostel in Nagayalanka mandal, 24 students were shown in excess of the actual number of inmates. Even the facilities at the hostel are poor. The RO plant at the hostel was found to be in a pathetic condition. It has not been working for the past two years. It was found that the boys’ and girls’ hostels at Kruthivennu are housed on the same premises. 

Many complaints of boys harassing girls by entering the latter’s hostel were filed. 
Vigilance DSP Vijay Paul says, “We have recorded irregularities and problems of the students at the hostels and shall submit a consolidated report to the government.”

