Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to meet Telangana party leaders to take a call on elecion tie-up

At this juncture, Naidu was learnt to have maintained that he never acted against the interests of Telangana.

Published: 07th September 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Hours after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the state Assembly to go for early polls, his AP counterpart and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu went into a huddle with senior party leaders from both AP and Telangana and discussed the strategy to be adopted to fight elections in the neighbouring State.

TDP leaders who participated in the meet felt that KCR had taken the decision only after consulting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to sources, the TDP leaders felt that the whole episode — dissolving the Assembly, subsequent nod by the Governor and the confidence of KCR that elections will be held in November — revealed the fact that the Telangana Rashrata Samithi (TRS) is moving closer to the BJP. 

Despite not coming to any conclusion over political alliances in Telangana, it is learnt that a majority of the leaders who participated in the meet favoured an alliance with the Congress in Telangana, going by the prevailing political scenario. 

Taking exception over KCR terming the TDP as Andhra party and attacking Naidu immediately after dissolving the House, the TDP leaders felt that KCR was dancing to the tune of Modi. They pointed that KCR did not declare candidates for the constituencies represented by BJP leaders.

At this juncture, Naidu was learnt to have maintained that he never acted against the interests of Telangana. Earlier in the day, MLAs and MLCs were seen engaged in discussion in the lobbies of the House over KCR dissolving the House.Sources said that the TDP chief will hold a meeting with TTDP leaders in Hyderabad in a day or two and will give clarity over poll alliances after eliciting their opinions.

Kondru joins TDP
Former minister and Congress party leader Kondru Murali joined TDP in the presence of Naidu at the latter’s residence on Thursday. Murali had successfully contested against TDP politburo member K Pratibha Bharati in the Rajam constituency of Srikakulam district in 2009. It is learnt that Bharati was initially opposed to Kondru’s entry into the party, but the CM convinced her. She also attended the event. Sources said that energy minister K Kala Venkata Rao was instrumental behind Kondru joining the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana House dissolution K Chandrasekhar Rao N Chandrababu Naidu TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality