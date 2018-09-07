Two set ablaze by relatives at Kakinada wedding

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : An altercation at a wedding became the spark that set afire years of seething disputes within a family at Ambedkar Colony in Sankhavaram Mandal of East Godavari district with two brothers being immolated on Thursday. Bathina Prasad (28) and Nukaraju (29) were locked in a room, doused with petrol through a window and set on fire. The attackers, numbering more than 10, left the house only after confirming that the two were dead, eyewitnesses and police said.

Hours before the murder, the brothers had attacked their rival relatives with a crowbar inflicting serious injuries on two persons. According to Peddapuram DSP Ch V Ramarao, the families of Bathina Nukaraju and Puli Rajendraprasad have had bad blood for the past few years. The cousins, who were initially on good terms, fell out due to differences over marriage alliances.

Recently, the two families attended a wedding at the house of another relative Karakadi Nageswara Rao. At the wedding, Prasad and Nukaraju quarrelled with Puli Rajendraprasad and Puli Sudhakar as both claimed credit for having mediated and arranged Nageswara Rao’s son’s wedding. As tempers ran high, the brothers attacked Rajendraprasad and Sudhakar with a crowbar. When the relatives of the thrashed came to know of what happened, they rushed to the house and set the two on fire.