Vignan University student goes missing

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 19-year-old second year B Tech student at Vignan University belonging to Tenali in the district is reported to have gone missing since Wednesday evening. According to sources, B Praveen Kumar, a resident of Yadlapati Venkata Rao Colony in Tenali went to college at Bapatla to collect his certificates but he failed to return home.

He last spoke to his brother Naveen Kumar at 6 p.m on Wednesday. Later, his mobile remained switched off. His family members started searching for him but in vain.Naveen Kumar lodged a complaint with Tenali II Town police on Thursday. SI P Suresh registered a case and started investigation.