Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Yuva Nestham’ to cover more youth, enrolment for dole from September 14

In addition to diploma and degree holders, the Cabinet also decided to extend the benefit to the youth with D Pharmacy qualification.

Published: 07th September 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday, took several key decisions.  It decided to finalise the list of eligible beneficiaries of the much-awaited Chief Minister Yuva Nestham unemployment allowance scheme, which will be implemented from October 2.The website to enable the unemployed youth to register for the scheme will be launched on September 14.

In addition to diploma and degree holders, the Cabinet also decided to extend the benefit to the youth with D Pharmacy qualification.  Similarly, the youth who are already availing of social security pension, will also be eligible for getting the dole.The Cabinet also approved setting up of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada and gave its nod for the NTR Cancer Care Project being set up, in collaboration with Tata Trusts.

The Cabinet approved clearance of pending amount relating to one instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to employees and pensioners from January 2017. Payments of DA arrears will impose a financial burden of `627 crore on the exchequer.The Cabinet decided to offer incentives to IndiGo, which came forward to operate flight services between Vijayawada and Singapore. Operation of flight services between Vijayawada and Puttaparthi and nine seater aircraft on Vijayawada - Nagarjuna Sagar route has also get Cabinet approval.  

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Cabinet went through the report of Justice CY Somayajulu Commission, which probed the stampede in Rajamahendravaram on the first day of Godavari Pushkarams in 2015, in which 28 pilgrims were killed. 

The one-man Somayajulu Commission, in its report, is said to have mentioned sudden surge of pilgrims to take holy dip in the river on the auspicious time as the cause of stampede. The report of Somayajulu Commission is likely to be tabled in the monsoon session of Assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Chief Minister Yuva Nestham Yuva Nestham unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality