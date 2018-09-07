‘Yuva Nestham’ to cover more youth, enrolment for dole from September 14

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday, took several key decisions. It decided to finalise the list of eligible beneficiaries of the much-awaited Chief Minister Yuva Nestham unemployment allowance scheme, which will be implemented from October 2.The website to enable the unemployed youth to register for the scheme will be launched on September 14.

In addition to diploma and degree holders, the Cabinet also decided to extend the benefit to the youth with D Pharmacy qualification. Similarly, the youth who are already availing of social security pension, will also be eligible for getting the dole.The Cabinet also approved setting up of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada and gave its nod for the NTR Cancer Care Project being set up, in collaboration with Tata Trusts.

The Cabinet approved clearance of pending amount relating to one instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to employees and pensioners from January 2017. Payments of DA arrears will impose a financial burden of `627 crore on the exchequer.The Cabinet decided to offer incentives to IndiGo, which came forward to operate flight services between Vijayawada and Singapore. Operation of flight services between Vijayawada and Puttaparthi and nine seater aircraft on Vijayawada - Nagarjuna Sagar route has also get Cabinet approval.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Cabinet went through the report of Justice CY Somayajulu Commission, which probed the stampede in Rajamahendravaram on the first day of Godavari Pushkarams in 2015, in which 28 pilgrims were killed.

The one-man Somayajulu Commission, in its report, is said to have mentioned sudden surge of pilgrims to take holy dip in the river on the auspicious time as the cause of stampede. The report of Somayajulu Commission is likely to be tabled in the monsoon session of Assembly.