Bharat Bandh: APCC President N Raghuveera Reddy writes to all party heads

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president N Raghuveera Reddy has written to the heads of all the parties in the State, including TDP chief and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, seeking their support to make the September 10 ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the Congress against fuel price hike a success.

“Though the crude oil prices have come down globally, the Centre has failed in controlling the prices of petrol and diesel, further burdening the common people. We are protesting against these anti-people policies of the Centre,” Reddy said in a statement.

Reddy has also written letters to YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.Meanwhile, the TDP is also planning to stage protests against the fuel price hike on Sept 10.