Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mother & child hospital on anvil at Guntur GGH; GMCANA chips in

As per the proposal, the 350-bed hospital with latest equipment would be built at a cost of `35 crore.

Published: 08th September 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A mother and child hospital (MCH) with super specialty facilities will come up on the premises of the Government General Hospital in Guntur for which members of the  Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America (GMCANA) have made donations and the government has sanctioned funds.

Guntur District Collector Kona Sasidhar, who participated in the annual meeting of GMCANA in Georgia of USA, promised all assistance for the initiative on behalf of the State government. GMCANA donated $1 million for the project after interacting with the Collector. He said the Union and State governments had already sanctioned `35 crore for construction of the MCH Block in GGH of Guntur. 

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Sciences and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMIDC) proposed a plan to construct a 650-bed MCH block at an estimated cost of  `65 crore and accordingly the government had sanctioned `35 crore four years ago. The National Health Mission (NHM) sanctioned `20 crore and the State government   `15 crore for construction of G+2 building with cellar facility.
Accordingly, the GGH, along with APMIDC, proposed a plan to construct the buildings.

As per the proposal, the 350-bed hospital with latest equipment would be built at a cost of `35 crore. But, the NRIs agreed to donate `30 crore for a G+3 building with 650 beds.Subsequently, the authorities demolished the Mother and Child Ward but the project is being delayed for the past four years. The Government is ready to begin construction works if the government completes the process of concluding a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). 

The Government General Hospital (GGH) is a major hospital in Guntur, serving the people of Guntur, Krishna and the neighbouring districts. Presently, there are no super speciality facilities at the Mother and Child ward so APMIDC proposed a multi- storey building with the latest equipment, operation theatres and neo-natal services on the GGH premises. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality