Mother & child hospital on anvil at Guntur GGH; GMCANA chips in

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A mother and child hospital (MCH) with super specialty facilities will come up on the premises of the Government General Hospital in Guntur for which members of the Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America (GMCANA) have made donations and the government has sanctioned funds.

Guntur District Collector Kona Sasidhar, who participated in the annual meeting of GMCANA in Georgia of USA, promised all assistance for the initiative on behalf of the State government. GMCANA donated $1 million for the project after interacting with the Collector. He said the Union and State governments had already sanctioned `35 crore for construction of the MCH Block in GGH of Guntur.

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Sciences and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMIDC) proposed a plan to construct a 650-bed MCH block at an estimated cost of `65 crore and accordingly the government had sanctioned `35 crore four years ago. The National Health Mission (NHM) sanctioned `20 crore and the State government `15 crore for construction of G+2 building with cellar facility.

Accordingly, the GGH, along with APMIDC, proposed a plan to construct the buildings.

As per the proposal, the 350-bed hospital with latest equipment would be built at a cost of `35 crore. But, the NRIs agreed to donate `30 crore for a G+3 building with 650 beds.Subsequently, the authorities demolished the Mother and Child Ward but the project is being delayed for the past four years. The Government is ready to begin construction works if the government completes the process of concluding a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

The Government General Hospital (GGH) is a major hospital in Guntur, serving the people of Guntur, Krishna and the neighbouring districts. Presently, there are no super speciality facilities at the Mother and Child ward so APMIDC proposed a multi- storey building with the latest equipment, operation theatres and neo-natal services on the GGH premises.