Tenali man shot in US

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 25-year-old bank consultant from Tenali in Guntur district was on Thursday gunned down in a shoot-out at the Fifth Third Bank’s headquarters where he worked near Cincinnati’s Fountain Square in Ohio, USA. Pruthvi Raj Kandepi’s family was informed of the death on Friday morning by friends of the youngster.

Kandepi was among the three people shot by the gunman Omar Enrique Santa Perez from Ohio. The youngster died of multiple bullet injuries. Telugu Association of North America is coordinating with US officials to bring the body home.