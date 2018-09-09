11 Anganwadi kids fall sick due to ‘food poisoning’ in Chintur mandal

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As many as 11 children registered with the Anganwadi centre at AG Koderu in Chintur mandal were recently rushed to a hospital after allegedly falling sick due to food poisoning. About 16 children had consumed milk and eggs at the centre who, then, had left for their homes. Later, eleven of them were hospitalised at the hospital for vomiting.

Doctors who attended to the children said they were out of danger. According to workers, milk served to these children was packaged in June and the eggs had reached the centre on the Sept 5.