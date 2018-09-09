Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSPDCL to supply power to Ganesh pandals

On the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, the APSPDCL has made special arrangements to provide temporary power connections to the pandals constructed for the purpose in Guntur. 

GUNTUR: On the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, the APSPDCL has made special arrangements to provide temporary power connections to the pandals constructed for the purpose in Guntur. Authorities concerned said the organisers of the festival needed to approach coordinators appointed in the eight divisions of the district to avail the service, who would guide them through the necessary procedures. 

The department will impose a tariff of `2,250 per 1,000 watts for the 10-day period; cost of the application fee is `100 and the Meeseva fee is `45.   Urging the public to avail the service, the officials warned that theft of power would not be entertained and strict actions would be taken against such offenders. 

