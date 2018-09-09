Avanigadda sub-jail officer loses Rs 30,000 to online fraudsters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The superintendent of Avanigadda sub-jail has reportedly lost `30,000 to online fraudsters. The incident, happened a week ago, came to light only on Saturday when the officer lodged a complaint with the police.The superintendent, Trinadha Rao, received a phone call on Saturday (September 1) afternoon from a person, who introduced himself as a bank official. The caller told him that his bank account needs to be linked with Aadhaar.

Engaged with office work in the sub-jail, Trinadha Rao could not notice the number and gave all the information such as Aadhaar number, PAN number and debit card details to the caller. “The person on the phone asked me to tell the one-time password (OTP). When I told him, he said my bank account was updated. After a few minutes, I received a message stating that money was debited from my bank account,” Rao said in his complaint.

Realising that he was cheated, Rao lodged a complaint with Avanigadda police on Saturday. “A case under relevant sections of cybercrime has been registered. The phone number from which the fraudster made the phone call has been forwarded to the cyber crime department,” said Avanigadda SI Mani Kumar.