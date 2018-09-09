Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former CM Janardhana Reddy's son joins YSRC

Ramkumar unsuccessfully contested from Venkatagiri Assembly segment in 2014 general elections on Congress ticket.

Published: 09th September 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Students taking selfie with YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, son of former Chief Minister Janardhana Reddy, joined the YSR Congress in the presence of party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy during Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Narava in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday. Jagan welcomed him into YSRC by offering the party scarf. Along with Ramkumar, a large number of leaders from Venkatagiri, Gudur and Nellore Assembly segments also joined the YSRC. 

Ramkumar unsuccessfully contested from Venkatagiri Assembly segment in 2014 general elections on Congress ticket. Supporters of the Nedurumalli family, who were present in large numbers, cheered Ramkumar. As part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jaganmohan Reddy entered Visakhapatnam city limits at Kothapalem on Saturday. 

A huge welcome arch was erected for him by YSRC activists. He will reach Kancharapalem on Sunday afternoon, where he will address a public meeting. YSRC activists have been mobilising people in a big way for the public meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy Janardhana Reddy YSRC Andhra Pradesh politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality