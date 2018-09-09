Former CM Janardhana Reddy's son joins YSRC

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, son of former Chief Minister Janardhana Reddy, joined the YSR Congress in the presence of party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy during Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Narava in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday. Jagan welcomed him into YSRC by offering the party scarf. Along with Ramkumar, a large number of leaders from Venkatagiri, Gudur and Nellore Assembly segments also joined the YSRC.

Ramkumar unsuccessfully contested from Venkatagiri Assembly segment in 2014 general elections on Congress ticket. Supporters of the Nedurumalli family, who were present in large numbers, cheered Ramkumar. As part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jaganmohan Reddy entered Visakhapatnam city limits at Kothapalem on Saturday.

A huge welcome arch was erected for him by YSRC activists. He will reach Kancharapalem on Sunday afternoon, where he will address a public meeting. YSRC activists have been mobilising people in a big way for the public meeting.