Guntur civic body's rally urges public to put an end to mosquito menace

As part of efforts to control mosquito menace and check spread of dengue, malaria and other viral diseases, the Guntur civic body kicked off the ‘Domalapai Dandayatra’ rally on Saturday.

Published: 09th September 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  As part of efforts to control mosquito menace and check spread of dengue, malaria and other viral diseases, the Guntur civic body kicked off the ‘Domalapai Dandayatra’ rally on Saturday. It was flagged off by Collector K Sasidhar from the municipal corporation school in Stabhalagaruvu. 
On the occasion, the GMC was directed by the collector to take every preventive measure and ensure that ‘zero’ cases of malaria and dengue is reported in the city. 

“Due to the active efforts taken by the civic body, the number of such cases has come down to a large extent since last year. As per the instructions from the chief minister, anti-larval activity is being conducted in the city,” the collector said. 

Meanwhile, GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said 1,185 vacant sites were identified and steps have been taken to remove shrubs and stagnant water present there. As many as 200 sanitation workers have been pressed into service and 21 fogging machines are being used for the purpose.

Guntur West MLA M Venugopala Reddy, who was also present on the occasion, asked the public to participate in similar campaigns and help in creating awareness on how to stop spread of mosquitoes.GMC’s Additional Commissioner K Ramachandra Reddy, MHO Ch Sobha Rani, Deputy Commissioners M Yesudas and D Srinivas, Biologist D Obulu, RDO Veerabrahmam, Tahsildar Nagi Reddy and others were present.

