Malayappa idol touches ground

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The idol of processional deity of Lord Venkateswara, referred to as Sri Malayappa Swamy, accidentally touched the ground while it was being taken to the sanctum sanctorum on Saturday, prompting the TTD to conduct special rituals to atone for the lapse. The priest, who was carrying the idol, tripped forcing him to lean forward and causing the idol to touch the ground, the TTD said.

According to a TTD release, the incident took place on Saturday evening when the deity was taken in procession from Bangaru Vakili to the sanctum sanctorum near the Jaya-Vijaya idols. The processional idol was taken inside after completion of Sahasra Deepalankara Seva and other evening rituals. “The priest carrying the idol sprained his leg and slipped on the ground. The idol touched the ground,’’ the release said.

Though the priest fell, the idol did not slip out of his hand but only touched the ground, a source said.

Immediately, TTD Chief Priest and Advisor of Agama Sastra Sri Venugopala Deekshitulu, Advisor NAK Sundara Varada Bhattacharyulu and others met and decided to conduct rituals.

TTD Joint Executive Officer KS Srinivasa Raju and the priests also spoke with Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and conducted the rituals.“To atone for the lapse, Laghu Samprokshana was conducted as per Vaikanasa Agama in the Sri Vari Yagasala,’’ the TTD release said.