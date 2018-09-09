Proddatur Government Polytechnic cries for attention

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: The six-decade-old Government Polytechnic, Proddatur, which has churned out thousands of engineers, is in a dilapidated condition. Established in 1959, the polytechnic, which was set up on a sprawling site of 40 acres, has 1,600 students studying diploma with EEE, ECE, Computers, Mechanical and Civil streams.

Though the college, which has 15 classrooms and a laboratory, is one of the prestigious institutions in the district, it is mired in problems due to the lackadaisical attitude of successive governments in developing the college.

Despite the problems, admissions are increasing every year due to the college’s reputation.

The plaster of the ceiling of the classrooms of the imposing structure has fallen at places. One could also see pools of stagnant water and the drainage is clogged. The students enter the classrooms with the fear of coming in the way of falling plaster.After a spell of heavy rain, the college resembles a pond.