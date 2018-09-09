Sivaji’s ‘startling revelation’ a testimony of Centre’s vindictive politics: Minister Yanamala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reactions flew thick and fast from TDP circles within hours after actor Sivaji said the Centre is sharpening its fangs to attack the State under Operation Garuda and that notices will be issued to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday. While Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said Sivaji’s claim that Naidu will be served notices soon, are testimony of the Centre’s vindictive politics.

Alleging that the Centre is resorting to harassing its opponents, TDP senior leader and APSRTC Chairman Varla Ramaiah said the BJP leadership was intent on targeting Naidu to make people of AP undergo hardship. “Unable to face the Chief Minister politically, the BJP leaders are making attempts to take him on with the help of Central agencies such as CBI, ED, CVC and I-T,’’ he said.

“On the one hand, the BJP is sailing with those involved in corruption and on the other, it is targeting leaders like Naidu. Such is the vindictive politics of the Centre that the Central funds have already been stopped to the State,” he said.

Concluding that there are no chances for strengthening the BJP in Southern States, he said the TDP exited the NDA and is organising its fight against “Nammaka Droham - Kutra Rajakeeyalu” as the Centre failed to implement the AP Reorganisation Act.

Stating that people of the State have extended support to Naidu, he said the TDP supremo is supported by various regional and national parties leaders for fighting for the rights of AP. Unable to digest this, the Centre is resorting to conspiracies with the help of YSRC and Jana Sena parties and national investigation agencies. But, the BJP will have to pay a heavy price and wrath of people for making such attempts, he said.

Ramaiah said Modi nurtured a grudge against Naidu ever since he demanded the resignation of Narendra Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat over Godhra incident. Ever since he became PM, he is devising ways and means to exact revenge on Naidu.Speaking to mediapersons here, he said Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah were trying their best to suppress Naidu with the help of YSRC chief and ‘inefficient’ Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. “If the BJP tries to tarnish Naidu’s image in the name of Operation Garuda, PM Modi should own the responsibility for any untoward incidents,” he warned.

Sivaji’s claim is false and misleading, say BJP leaders

The State BJP leaders rubbished the theory floated by Sivaji and said that the actor was parroting the script given to him by the TDP in order to mislead the public

“After his fake conspiracy theory ‘Operation Garuda’ failed to unfold, Sivaji has once again come with a new conspiracy to mislead the people. There would have been some rationality to his allegations had he at least revealed in which case Naidu would receive the notices,” said the party spokesperson Chagarlamudi Gayatri

BJP State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also found fault with Sivaji and questioned as to how the film actor got to know about the notices. “Did the probe agencies alert Sivaji? There is no ground to the allegations made by him,” he said