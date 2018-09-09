Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sivaji’s ‘startling revelation’ a testimony of Centre’s vindictive politics: Minister Yanamala

Stating that people of the State have extended support to Naidu, he said the TDP supremo is  supported by various regional and national parties leaders for fighting for the rights of AP.

Published: 09th September 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Reactions flew thick and fast from TDP circles within hours after actor Sivaji said the Centre is sharpening its fangs to attack the State under Operation Garuda and that notices will be issued to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday. While Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said Sivaji’s claim that Naidu will be served notices soon, are testimony of the Centre’s vindictive politics. 

Alleging that the Centre is resorting to harassing its opponents, TDP senior leader and APSRTC Chairman Varla Ramaiah said the BJP leadership was intent on targeting Naidu to make people of AP undergo hardship. “Unable to face the Chief Minister politically, the BJP leaders are making attempts to take him on with the help of Central agencies such as CBI, ED, CVC and I-T,’’ he said. 

“On the one hand, the BJP is sailing with those involved in corruption and on the other, it is  targeting leaders like Naidu. Such is the vindictive politics of the Centre that the Central funds have already been stopped to the State,” he said.

Concluding that there are no chances for strengthening the BJP in Southern States, he said the TDP exited the NDA and is organising its fight against “Nammaka Droham - Kutra Rajakeeyalu” as the Centre failed to implement the AP Reorganisation Act.

Stating that people of the State have extended support to Naidu, he said the TDP supremo is  supported by various regional and national parties leaders for fighting for the rights of AP.  Unable to digest this, the Centre is resorting to conspiracies with the help of YSRC and Jana Sena parties and national investigation agencies. But, the BJP will have to pay a heavy price and wrath of people for making such attempts, he said.

Ramaiah said Modi nurtured a grudge against Naidu ever since he demanded the resignation of Narendra Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat over Godhra incident. Ever since he became PM, he is devising ways and means to exact revenge on Naidu.Speaking to mediapersons here, he said Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah were trying their best to suppress Naidu with the help of YSRC chief  and ‘inefficient’ Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. “If the BJP tries to tarnish Naidu’s image in the name of Operation Garuda, PM Modi should own the responsibility for any untoward incidents,” he warned. 

Sivaji’s claim is false and misleading, say BJP leaders
The State BJP leaders rubbished the theory floated by Sivaji and said that the actor was parroting the script given to him by the TDP in order to mislead the public 
“After his fake conspiracy theory ‘Operation Garuda’ failed to unfold, Sivaji has once again come with a new conspiracy to mislead the people. There would have been some rationality to his allegations had he at least revealed in which case Naidu would receive the notices,” said the party spokesperson Chagarlamudi Gayatri 
BJP State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also found fault with Sivaji and questioned as to how the film actor got to know about the notices. “Did the probe agencies alert Sivaji? There is no ground to the allegations made by him,” he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TDP Sivaji Operation Garuda r N Chandrababu Naidu Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality